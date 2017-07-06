Neck Deep involved in police lockdown following shooting incident

"Be safe out there"

Members of the Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep were involved in a police lockdown after a fatal shooting occurred outside of a bar.

The band are currently on a lengthy tour across America with Never Shout Never and Silverstein. The bassist of the band, Fil Thorpe-Evans posted a couple of Tweets early this morning (July 6) informing the world of what had happened, reports Rock Sound.

He began: “FYI last night a few of us were in a bar police lock down because there was a fatal shooting literally outside. Had to hide behind the bar”.

“Was pretty scary stuff. The point in me sharing this is just to remind everyone to be safe out there, the world can be a scary place”.

Check out the tweets below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The band are gearing up to release their third album, The Peace and the Panic. The album is set to be released on 17 August through Hopeless Records.

Back in 2015, the band parted ways with guitarist Lloyd Roberts after allegations surfaced that he sent explicit messages to an underage fan. The member was let go after the band claimed that he had “sullied their reputation”.

Roberts was not charged on these allegations with an investigator for North Wales Police saying: “I can confirm that this matter has been investigated fully. And no further action is being taken”.