Netflix star ratings didn't accurately reflect user behaviour, said the company

Netflix is updating its user interface by replacing its star rating system with a ‘like’ and ‘dislike’ option in the form of a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

The Facebook-like change is coming into play after it was randomly tested among users, and showed a higher engagement rate than star ratings.

During a press conference at Netflix’s head office in California, the VP of Product, Todd Yellin, explained the methodology behind the update, which found that ratings on the streaming platform increased by 200% when the thumbs were used. “We are addicted to the methodology of A/B testing,” Yellin said. “We made ratings less important because the implicit signal of your behaviour is more important.”

He also explained that the company used to rely completely on star ratings to personalise users’ profiles, until they noticed that a low rating didn’t necessarily stop people watching the programmes.

Last year, Orange Is The New Black was the most-streamed show on Netflix, with Stranger Things coming in second. The highly-anticipated second series of the retro mystery-drama will air on Halloween.