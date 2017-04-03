New ‘Adventure Time’ miniseries to air this month

'Elements' sees Finn and Jake returning to the Land of Ooo



Cartoon Network’s animated Adventure Time has confirmed a new miniseries, set to air this month.

The first episode of eight-part series Adventure Time: Elements airs Monday April 24. It sees Finn the Human and Jake the Dog returning to the Land of Ooo to discover a world that’s changed. The full series airs between Monday April 24 and Thursday April 27.

Elements is the third Adventure Time miniseries to date, following Stakes and January 2017’s Islands, which was watched by nearly four million people earlier this year. Check out the Elements theme song below.

It was recently announced that Adventure Time’s ninth season would be its last, ending in 2018. Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network, praised Adventure Time for “changing the definition of what a kids’ TV series could be.” He added: “It’s had a resounding impact upon popular culture around the world,” Sorcher said. “Cartoon Network Studios is proud to have brought together this group of brilliant artists and animators who helped make Adventure Time one of the most critically acclaimed TV series of a generation.”

Its creator Pendleton Ward praised the crew behind the hit show. “Adventure Time was a passion project for the people on the crew who poured their heart into the art and stories,” Ward said. “We tried to put into every episode something genuine and telling from our lives, and make a show that was personal to us, and that had jokes too! I’m really happy that it connected with an audience for so long. It’s a special thing, I think.”