And she is "beyond excited".

Jodie Whittaker of Broadchurch has been announced by the BBC as the 13th ‘Doctor’ in the long-running sci-fi show, Doctor Who.

You may recognise Whittaker from her starring roles in Broadchurch, Attack The Block and St. Trinian’s. She will be taking over from Peter Capaldi as the titular time-lord known only as ‘The Doctor’.

The highly anticipated news was revealed exclusively on BBC One this afternoon (July 16) after the Men’s Wimbledon Final.

Whittaker will relieve Capaldi of his cosmic adventuring duties this December in the Doctor Who Christmas special that airs every year.

Watch the reveal trailer below.

Jodie Whittaker said of the role: “I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris [Head Writer] and with every Whovian on this planet.”

“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor.” She continues: “It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait”.

Speaking specifically about what it means to be the first female Doctor, Whittaker said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Speaking about his replacement the current Doctor, Capaldi, said: “Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm. She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part.”

The two most rumoured actors to snag the role were Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge who did responded to rumours linking her with the lead role and Kris Marshall known from My Family and Love Actually.