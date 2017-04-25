New Doritos bag plays Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack in full

This has got to be the cheesiest promotion gimmick in history.

Doritos have attempted to the solve a problem we didn’t even realise we had: not being able to listen to music through a crisp packet.

To promote the latest addition to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’, Doritos have unveiled a new type of bag that comes with a headphone jack that will play the film’s ‘awesome’ soundtrack in full.

As Stereogum report, the controls on the packet fit around the image of a tape deck. Also, and this bit is wild, the crisp bag is rechargeable so you can listen to the soundtrack more than once. Perfect if you haven’t got enough for a streaming service subscription.

The follow-up soundtrack to the first Guardians flick, which went on to become one of the best-selling vinyl records of recent years, features a huge range of stone-cold ’70s hits.

Check out the full tracklist for ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ below.

ELO – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Sweet – ‘Fox on the Run’

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring it On Home to Me’

Glen Campbell – ‘Southern Nights’

George Harrison – ‘My Sweet Lord’

Looking Glass – ‘Brandy You’re a Fine Girl’

Jay and the Americans – ‘Come a Little Bit Closer’

Silver – ‘Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang’

Cheap Trick – ‘Surrender’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – ‘Father and Son’

Parliament – ‘Flashlight’

The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – ‘Guardians Inferno’

Read more: Go behind the scenes with the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is available in cinemas from April 28