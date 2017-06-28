New Music Of The Day: Yellow Days – ‘That Easy’

Yellow Days makes everything look so effortless. Obviously, there’s a lot of work that goes into the George van den Broek-led project – but that never really seems to show. The debut EP, which was a blend of Mac DeMarco-esque slacker rock and hypnotic funk in the vein of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, was a uber-smooth and sleek ride.

So it’s fitting then, that his new song is called ‘That Easy’, then. It’s another song that alludes to a songwriter with bags of potential and the skill to pull it off – with ease.

That Easy by Yellow Days contact- gvdb999@gmail.com Free DL of ‘So Terrified Of Your Own Mind’ via website —-> http://www.yellowdayss.com

Talk us through the story of ‘That Easy’…

‘That Easy’ is an account of where I am at now after the EP.

The EP went down well – what effect did that have on you when you were writing those songs?

When I was writing the new record I didn’t connect the dots between the success of the EP and what I was doing now, I just kept writing music in the same environment and in the same way, the way I always have, just accounting events and feelings.

Your sound is really unique – but who inspires you at the moment?

At the moment ‘Soulsides’ by Art Farmer

Catch Yellow Days live:

Soup Kitchen, Manchester (October 8)

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (October 9)

Louisiana, Bristol (October 10)

Oslo, London (October 11)

The Joker, Brighton (October 12)