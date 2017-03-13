New Order announce new live album

New Order's latest live album will contain new tracks and Joy Division songs

New Order have announced a new live album, NOMC15, which is due for release on May 26.

The latest live album – their second, after 2012’s Live at Bestival 2012 – will feature tracks from their most recent studio album Music Complete including “Singularity”, “Restless” and “Tutti Frutti”, as well as the Joy Division hit “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.

Throughout June and July this year, the Manchester rockers will play in their home city at the Manchester International Festival, accompanied by a 12-piece string ensemble.

Frontman Bernard Sumner told the Guardian: “There will be no ‘Blue Monday’, no ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s good to do something different at all because that is what we were like when we started, just hopefully not so much chaos.”

As well as releasing Music Complete last year, the band also released an updated version of their 2005 compilation album Singles.

It was also announced last year that drummer that drummer Stephen Morris would release his autobiography in 2018.

New Order will appear at Manchester International Festival on Thursday 29 June, Saturday 1 July, Thursday 6 July, Thursday 13 July and Saturday 15 July.