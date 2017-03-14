Makers of ‘Serial’ and ‘This American Life’ to launch new podcast

The new programme - made up of seven episodes - will arrive in full later this month

The makers of Serial and This American Life are teaming up to a launch a new podcast.

The acclaimed podcast Serial, which was hosted by Sarah Koenig, has attracted acclaim for its debut 2014 season and its follow-up series, which was broadcast from December 2015 to March 2016. Serial was a spin-off from This American Life, a weekly hour-long journalistic programme.

Koenig’s co-producer on Serial, Julie Snyder, will take the producer credit on the new programme, S-Town, which will be hosted by This American Life producer Brian Reed.

The premise of the new podcast reads:

“S-Town is about a man named John who hates his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who’s allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But then someone else ends up dead, and the story Brian thought he was reporting shifts underneath him. He discovers a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and wades into the mysteries of John’s town and one man’s life.”

S-Town will be made up of seven episodes, which will all be released on March 28. You can listen to a preview of the new podcast by subscribing on iTunes or other leading audio platforms.

