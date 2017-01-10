New poll shows how many voters think Donald Trump should delete his Twitter account

Trump will takeover the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse handles from Obama

A new poll shows the percentage of US voters that believe that President-elect Donald Trump should delete his Twitter account.

Trump is set to be sworn into office later this month after his shock US election win against Hillary Clinton in November.

During and after his Presidential campaign, Trump has been involved in several Twitter rants and controversies, leading many to call on him to “delete your account”, a popular online response for when someone says something disagreeable. Hillary Clinton famously told Trump to “delete your account” last June.

Now a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University shows that the majority of voters think Trump should indeed delete his personal Twitter account while in office. The poll surveyed 889 voters from January 5 to January 9.

The study showed that 64% of voters believed he should delete his account, while 32% said he should keep it active. 49% of Republicans were in favour of Trump keeping his account, as opposed to 45% of Republican who thought he should delete it. Meanwhile, just 18% of Democrats and 26% of young people thought he should keep his Twitter.

Trump will takeover the ‘@POTUS’ and ‘@WhiteHouse’ Twitter accounts from the Obama administration when in office.

Earlier this week, Trump took to Twitter to label Meryl Streep as “overrated” after she criticised him at the Golden Globes. However, it soon emerged that Trump was complimentary about Streep just two years prior.