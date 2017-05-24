New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ pictures reveal Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern’s characters

Del Toro plays a "shady character", according to the film's director.

The first pictures of Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern in Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been unveiled.

The pictures were premiered in a Vanity Fair cover shoot in which the film’s director Rian Johnson explained that Del Toro plays a “shady character” who was referred to on set as “DJ”.

“You’ll see – there’s a reason why we call him DJ,” the director added cryptically.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Dern plays a leading Resistance officer called Vice Admiral Holdo, though no further details about her character have been released. Check out the pictures below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15. Earlier this month, a Japanese promotional leaflet teased that the film will reveal a “shocking truth”.

Meanwhile, a recent rumour from the fan community suggests that a showdown between General Leia and Supreme Leader Snoke could take place at the film’s start.

Speculation about Leia’s role in the film has been rife since the passing of Carrie Fisher in December. The late actress had finished filming her scenes prior to her death.

Following the death of Carrie Fisher late last year, Lucasfilm issued a statement saying her character would not be digitally recreated in any future Star Wars films.

“She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”