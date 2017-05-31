New survey predicts huge Tory losses and hung Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn's party are making rapid gains on the Conservatives

The Conservatives are on course for a hung parliament, according to a new poll on next week’s General Election.

The Tories had enjoyed a healthy lead over their rivals in the polls, placing the party in pole position to return a healthy majority in the snap election on June 8.

But new figures from YouGov for The Times claim that the Conservatives could fall 16 seats short of an overall majority.

They are currently on course to win 310 seats at the election – short of an absolute majority of 326 seats needed to form a Government.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, who suffered a disastrous result at the 2015 election despite predictions of a hung parliament, replied to the research on Twitter.

He wrote: “The pollsters have been off my Christmas card list since 2015 #justsaying”.

It also claims Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party could be in line to gain 29 seats on the last election with 257, with the Liberal Democrats on 10 and the SNP down four seats on 50.

The result would mean the Labour leader would have to be willing to enter negotiations with other political parties if he wished to enter Downing Street.

Labour recently cut the Conservatives’ lead in the polls ahead of the General Election to just five points.

Campaigning for the General Election resumed last Friday following its suspension in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday (May 22)

Corbyn and Theresa May also recently went head to head in an audience q & a and interview with Jeremy Paxman on Sky News and Channel 4 earlier this week.

Earlier this month Corbyn made a surprise on-stage appearance at Wirral Live as he addressed the crowd ahead of The Libertines‘ headline slot at the festival.

The Labour leader gave the unexpected speech at Prenton Park, the home of Tranmere Rovers FC.