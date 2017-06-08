75% of newspaper stories fail to report Jeremy Corbyn’s views accurately, study finds

“These results are evidently troublesome from a democratic perspective".

A new study released on the day of the general election has found that three-quarters of reported stories about Jeremy Corbyn in mainstream newspapers fail to represent his actual views on subjects.

Working at the London School of Economics, academics analysed articles across eight national newspapers in a two month span where Corbyn was first elected the leader of the Labour party – 1 September to 1 November 2015.

As The Independent report, in 52% of articles about Corbyn, his own views were not even mentioned or included in the copy. A further 22% contained quotes or statements from Corbyn on his views but were “taken out of context” or distorted.

In 15% of the sample of 812 articles, Jeremy Corbyn’s views were present but critically challenged. The remaining 11% of articles, roughly 80, Corbyn’s views were accurately presented without comment or alteration.

The project director, Dr Bart Cammaerts, released a statement saying: “Our analysis shows that Corbyn was thoroughly delegitimised as a political actor from the moment he became a prominent candidate and even more so after he was elected as party leader”.

“Allowing an important and legitimate political actor, ie the leader of the main opposition party, to develop their own narrative and have a voice in the public space is paramount in a democracy”.

Jeremy Corbyn’s relationship with the media has become increasingly strained, so far as the Labour leaders banned journalists from asking him questions at his front door back in May.

