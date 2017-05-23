NHS issues advice for blood donors following Manchester terror attack

People who have pre-arranged appointments to donate blood are being urged to keep them.

The NHS has issued information for blood donors following last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

It has now been confirmed that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured shortly after an Ariana Grande concert.

Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. Police say that children are among the dead. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

Tweeting this morning (May 23), the NHS’s blood service confirmed that hospitals in the Manchester area “have all the blood required for patients at the current time”.

However, the service encouraged new donors to register at blood.co.uk and urged people who have an appointment to donate blood in the next few days to try to keep it, “particularly if you are blood group O negative”.

The NHS’s blood service also retweeted a tweet from Manchester Evening News journalist Emily Heward urging people not to flood blood banks today unless they have a pre-arranged appointment.

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005. May will hold emergency meetings today, while Jeremy Corbyn has also paid tribute and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been ‘suspended‘.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.