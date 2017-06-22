Niall Horan discusses future collaborations with One Direction bandmates

"I never rule anything out."

Niall Horan has spoken about the possibility of collaborating with his One Direction bandmates on future solo tracks.

The boyband have been on hiatus since January 2016, and all four remaining members have now followed Zayn Malik in launching solo careers. Horan has released two singles so far, ‘This Town’ and ‘Slow Hands’, both of which have made the Top Ten.

His album is due to follow in the autumn. Asked if it could feature an appearance from any of his bandmates, Horan told Billboard: “You can’t rule anything out really, can you? I suppose right now it would be a bit weird, but I never rule anything out, to be honest.”

He also revealed he is keen to collaborate with other artists on the album, saying: “Fingers crossed I can get to play some stuff to people and see what happens. The whole idea of a collaboration, it’s great, because I don’t think there’s a lot of it going on in our world, anyway. Not as much as there should be.”

Horan has also recently discussed the timescale of a possible One Direction reunion – declaring that “when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we’re back again”.