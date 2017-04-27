There's even a prototype in existence

Nick Cave might be getting his own statue in his hometown of Warracknabeal, Australia.

Speaking in an interview published today in GQ, the 56-year-old covered many topics, including the recent death of his 15-year-old son Arthur and his work – album ‘The Skeleton Tree’ and film ‘One More Time With Feeling’ – that followed the tragedy.

But the profile also included a hilarious anecdote from early on in Cave’s career where the musician attempted to get his home town to erect a statue of the then-little known singer.

Cave, who released his 16th studio album with The Bad Seeds last September, explained that being so early on in his music career, the idea of a statue seemed a bit far fetched.

Speaking to GQ, he said: “There was a kind of perverse allure to the whole thing, of having a statue in a town where everyone was, ‘Who the fuck is this guy?’

“The idea was to make the statue, have it rejected by the town, and dump it in the desert—this ‘Planet of the Apes’ type of scenario, the desert eventually swallowing it up.”

But despite Cave’s joke, the town has recently expressed an interest in putting up a tribute to the musician and there is even a prototype ready should they want it – even though Cave is no longer interested himself.

Anton Corbijn writes in GQ: “The design exists, and when I mention this scheme, he leaves the room and returns with the prototype of the bronze sculpture.

“It shows Cave, with long hair and wearing nothing but a loincloth, heroically posed on a rearing stallion, his left arm brandishing what Cave describes as ‘this sort of eternal flame.’

“He places it on the mantelpiece, next to a statue of Jesus, also wearing nothing but a kind of loincloth, his slipping down off his waist in a weirdly sexual way.

“The near-naked two some remain there, just above us, as we talk.”

It’s not the first prank Cave has pulled in his 44-year-long career; he once wrote a script for a Gladiator sequel in which Russell Crowe’s character was to be resurrected in order to time travel and fight in the Vietnam war.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds recently announced a “best of” album to be titled ‘Lovely Creatures’ and a 2017 UK and European Tour.

September

24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre

25 Manchester UK Arena

27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK The O2