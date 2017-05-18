Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show ratings fall to a new low

Radio 1's audience as a whole is also shrinking.

Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show ratings have dropped to a new low.

Grimshaw’s weekday show is now attracting 5.14 million listeners a week, according to RAJAR listening figures published today (May 18).

This represents the lowest Radio 1 breakfast show ratings since the RAJAR system was introduced in 1999, Digital Spy reports. Twelve months ago, Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show was attracting 5.44 million listeners per week.

Radio 1 as a whole has also lost listeners according to the latest RAJAR figures. The station is currently attracting 9.10 million listeners a week compared to 9.91 million listeners a week 12 months ago.

However, Radio 1’s controller Ben Cooper argued that in 2017, the station should not be judged solely on RAJAR figures.

“Radio 1 is evolving with its young audiences as we live through changing times for traditional radio, so it’s particularly gratifying to see that in addition to around 10 million listeners, we have seen record figures for Radio 1 videos on Facebook with 80 million monthly views, and 1.4 billion total views on Radio 1’s YouTube channel,” he said.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“You can’t judge Radio 1 on RAJAR figures alone – just as you can’t judge a newspaper solely on physical sales – you have to take into account our digital innovations as well.”

However, 6 Music has more to celebrate in today’s RAJAR figures. The station is now attracting a record 2.35 million listeners a week – up from 2.24 million a week last year. Radio 2 is currently attracting 15.02 million listeners a week – a slight drop from 15.52 million listeners a week 12 months ago.