Nigel Farage hits out at Jeremy Corbyn’s Glastonbury appearance

The Labour leader drew one of the biggest crowds at the festival ever at his Pyramid Stage speech earlier today (June 24)

Nigel Farage has hit out at Jeremy Corbyn‘s Glastonbury appearance.

The Labour leader made an appearance on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset festival earlier today (June 24), ahead of Run The Jewels‘ performance. He then spoke at the Leftfield later shortly afterwards.

The former UKIP leader tweeted after Corbyn’s speech: “Have this lot had a look at what they’re actually supporting? Google ‘Marxism’.” He accompanied the words with photos of people in the huge crowd with Corbyn t-shirts and flags.

During his speech, Corbyn thanked Michael Eavis for inviting him down to Glastonbury, and praised the environment that the festival had crafted for creatives.

The crowd filled the Pyramid stage field well before his arrival on the stage. Punters converged from all over the festival, though many couldn’t make it into the field due to the sheer volume of people trying to get to field.

Earlier in the day Corbyn had met firefighters and other emergency services and said that PM Theresa May had to ‘get a grip’ over the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which killed over 70 people.

He then went to the Solstice Bar to serve punters with beer earlier in the afternoon.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with a headline performance from Ed Sheeran. Boy Better Know, Metronomy, Justice and Kano are also amongst those who will appear on the final day.