The nine best Star Wars comics for newbies

With the arrival of The Force Awakens in 2015, a whole new set of fans were introduced to Star Wars, and with The Last Jedi just two months away, the Star Wars saga will inevitably continue to attract more. Desperate for more great Star Wars stories? Here are nine brilliant comics to get your teeth into.

9. Star Wars: Lando (2015)

This miniseries is set before the film The Empire Strikes Back (1980) – in which Lando Calrissian makes his first appearance – and shows us a side of him we’ve never seen before. It documents his times as a dealer and a scoundrel, giving us even an insight on his friendship with Lobot.

8. Star Wars: Kanan: The Last Padawan Vol.1 (2015)

Do you have a soft spot for Disney’s ongoing animation, Star Wars: Rebels? Then you can’t miss this comic, which not only gives you a backstory on the character of Kanan Jarrus when he was a young Jedi Padawan, but also an insight on the events before Star Wars Rebels Season 1. A very nice look into the new canon that merges the Rebels world with the Star Wars prequel trilogy of 1999-2005.

7. Star Wars: Poe Dameron #1 (2016)

If, after watching The Force Awakens (2015) you’re curious to know more about Poe – the X-wing pilot and his loyal companion BB-8 – then Poe Dameron gives you exactly what you want. Attractive as a spy story, packed with actions and cliff-hangers, Poe Dameron is a good story for newbies and old-time fans.

6. Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir (2017)

A four-issue miniseries, Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir came to life as an adaptation of an unproduced script for the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2014). The king of the bad guys before Kylo Ren, Maul gets a comic of his own, and it’s brilliant. The characters are all well rounded; those into action and mysterious endings won’t be disappointed.

Han, Princess Leia, Luke, Ewoks, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Jabba, Dath Sidious – almost no one is missing in the Return of the Jedi. This comic is a remastered collection from back in the ’80s and is based on the character of Luke Skywalker, who we most recently saw in The Force Awakens. Luke facing his destiny is only one of the many paths this comic will explore: it’s a must-read thanks to both its design and narrative.

4. Star Wars: Darth Vader Volume 1: Vader (2015)

Who has never heard of Darth Vader? Even if you gained an interest in Star Wars because of the new Sequel trilogy, you can’t have missed him. And if you’re more into Sith then Rebels or Jedi, then Darth Vader’s Vader is something you may want to consider: this series not only fills some of the gaps from the films, but even gives you an insider look on the character. It’s a smooth read packed with action.

3. Star Wars: Han Solo (2016)

This miniseries fills in the gap between IV: A New Hope (1977) and V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), giving us an insight on what Han Solo and his loyal companion Chewbecca have been up to. Despite it focussing on the original trilogy, it adds a lot to one of the crucial characters of the Star Wars universe.

2. Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Shattered Empire (2015)

Picking up from what happened after Return of the Jedi (1983), this story gives us not only a lot of backstory on the character of Poe Dameron, but also on Han Solo and C3-PO. It’s a little gem – especially if you were into The Force Awakens (2015) as a film – satisfying even the more curious readers.

1. Star Wars Vol.1: Skywalker Strikes (2015)

For those who have a soft spot for space action and battles then Skywalker Strikes will be an interesting read. Dealing with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo & Chewbecca and the droids C3-PO and R2-D2, this story focuses on our characters battling for freedom against both the Emperor and Darth Vader. Will they manage to achieve it? You’ll only find out by reading it…

