Nine Inch Nails announce new EP ‘Add Violence’ and share new track ‘Less Than’

Nine Inch Nails have announced the release of their new EP, ‘Add Violence’, and shared the first track to be taken from it.

The five-track record is the second part of a trilogy that began last year with the release of ‘Not The Actual Events‘. It will be released on July 21.

‘Less Than’ is the first song to be revealed from the EP. A download of the track will be made instantly available to fans who pre-order the record.



The tracklisting for ‘Add Violence’ is as follows:

‘Less Than’

‘The Lovers’

‘This Isn’t The Place’

‘Not Anymore’

‘The Background World’

Nine Inch Nails are scheduled to headline two US festivals later this month, with LA’s FYF Fest on July 23 and Panorama in New York City on July 30. FYF Fest will mark the band’s first live performances since 2014.

Nine Inch Nails’ full touring schedule is as follows:

LA, FYF Fest (July 23)

New York City, Panorama Festival (30)

Chicago, Riot Fest (September 15)

Sacramento, Aftershock Fest (October 31)

According to an email sent to fans earlier this year, the third part of the trilogy will be released “six-eight months” after the release of ‘Add Violence’.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor recently revealed he feels regret for his very public criticism of one of Chris Cornell‘s solo albums. Released in 2009, ‘Scream’ was a collaboration between Cornell and pioneering hip-hop producer Timbaland. Shortly after the album dropped, the Nine Inch Nails frontman tweeted: “You know that feeling you get when somebody embarrasses themselves so badly YOU feel uncomfortable? Heard Chris Cornell’s record? Jesus.”

Recalling how he felt about the album at the time, Reznor told Rolling Stone after Cornell’s death: “Seeing Chris do that record felt like a blow to me. I thought, ‘He’s above that, man. He’s one of the 10 best vocalists of our time.’” However, he also admitted he “immediately regretted” posting the tweet, adding that he later wrote Cornell a letter apologising for it.

“He was very cool and generous about it – ‘It’s the past, fuck it. Let’s go on.’ The Chris I met on that tour was a gentleman that completely had his shit together,” Reznor said.