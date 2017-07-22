The SNES and Nintendo Switch recently both received the same treatment

A new trademark filed by Nintendo has generated rumours that their classic Nintendo 64 console may be up for revival.

The trademark in question was spotted by a NeoGAF forum user [via Trusted Reviews] and the trademark proposal can be found here: it was filed on Tuesday (July 18) and centres on the design of the N64 controller.

A similar trademark was lodged for the controllers for the NES, the SNES and the Nintendo Switch. Last year the Japanese company revived the NES, and they recently revealed plans to revive their beloved 1991 SNES console, so it’s now expected that they will soon announce a similar release for their classic N64 console.

Nintendo has yet to make any formal announcement about any N64 re-release. For their SNES release, which is due in September, 21 games will be available, and for their NES release last year, there were 30. If the N64 revival does happen, fans should be able to expect up to 30 games including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

To date, Nintendo’s classic consoles have sold out almost immediately: the SNES pre-orders sold out in 20 minutes.

Talking about the SNES relaunch earlier this year, the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing in the USA, Doug Bowser, said: “While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it. With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”