The unit was cancelled earlier this year

Nintendo have confirmed that the NES Classic Edition is going back into production.

The NES Classic Edition was the first classic reissue from Nintendo and proved hugely popular among fans.

First relaunched in November 2016, the 30 classic NES games were bundled into a tiny replica of the original Nintendo hardware that could easily connect to modern TVs

The company discontinued the console in April of this year causing units to sell for inflated prices on eBay.

Speaking at the time, the company said: “Throughout April, [Nintendo of America] territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.”

The console will be returning to stores in ‘summer 2018’ with Nintendo promising a more solid date in the coming months. It will be priced at $59.99.

The NES Classic Edition system will again be a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

A NES Classic Controller can also be used on NES Virtual Console games on your Wii or Wii U console by connecting it to a Wii Remote controller.

It comes equipped with a CRT filter, so it’ll look just like the old TVs the console was originally played on. The games will also be presented in 4:3, portraying the original NES game look, with a slight horizontal stretch.

Nintendo previously reissued the Super NES Classic Edition and have also announced that they’ll be extending shipments due to high demand.