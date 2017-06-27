Nintendo to release SNES Classic Edition

90s nostalgia kids - rejoice

Nintendo have announced their plans to release a ‘Classic Edition’ of the legendary SNES console in 2017.

Coming on September 29, the Classic Edition SNES will have the same look and feel of the 1991 original, but much smaller and pre-loaded with 21 favourite Nintendo games – including ‘Super Mario World’, ‘Super Mario Kart’, ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ and the previously unreleased ‘Star Fox 2’. It can be plugged into any HDTV with a standard HTMI cable.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The 21 Classic Edition SNES pre-loaded games will be:

‘Contra III: The Alien Wars’

‘Donkey Kong Country’

‘EarthBound’

‘Final Fantasy III’

‘F-ZERO’

‘Kirb Super Star’

‘Kirby’s Dream Course’

‘The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past’

‘Mega Man X’

‘Secret of Mana’

‘Star Fox’

‘Star Fox 2’

‘Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting’

‘Super Castlevania IV’

‘Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts’

‘Super Mario Kart’

‘Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars’

‘Super Mario World’

‘Super Metroid’

‘Super Punch-Out!! ‘

‘Yoshi’s Island’