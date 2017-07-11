The Nintendo Switch is now back in stock on Amazon

As Amazon Prime Day enjoys a huge sale, the Nintendo Switch is now back in stock on the site. Buy yours here.

Today sees the internet sales giant’s annual drive to get rid of extra stock by churning out amazing new deals every few minutes. Like Black Friday, but specific to Amazon, this day of sales will have you chained to your computer or phone waiting for the pricetags on your wishlist to be slashed.

Now, the much-coveted gamers’ favourite console the Nintendo Switch is back on sale. The Switch has been in great demand since its release. As a hybrid console, it can connect to a television or to a tablet, or be used as a standalone tabletop player.

Previously known as the ‘NX’, the new console has long been anticipated as Nintendo’s concerted attempt to catch up with Sony and Microsoft’s dominance in the gaming market.

“Nintendo Switch allows gamers the freedom to play however they like,” Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO of Nintendo of America, said in a statement. “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”

For more information on the Amazon Prime Day sale and the best deals, visit here.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently announced plans to release a classic edition of the legendary SNES.