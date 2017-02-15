The VO5 NME Awards 2017: The red carpet… shot on Nikon

The VO5 NME Awards start with our very own red carpet. See what the artists got up to as they arrived at the O2 Academy Brixton.
The VO5 NME Awards 2017 kicks off with the stars arriving on our very own red carpet at the O2 Academy Brixton. The night is set to go off with a bang, with performances from Bastille, Dua Lipa and Outstanding Contribution To Music recipient, Wiley. ‘Go West’ icons the Pet Shop Boys will be picking up the Godlike Genius Award. Couldn’t make it down to Brixton? Watch the whole VO5 NME Awards 2017 show on Facebook Live from 8:20pm GMT. Head over to the NME Facebook page if you fancy watching your favourite artists throw their middle fingers in the air (in good jest).
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka arrives on the Red Carpet in hopes of winning Best British Solo Male supported by The Pilot Pen company.
Credit: Laura Palmer
Rat Boy
Rat Boy is here too! He won Best New Band in 2016.
Sunflower Bean
Jetting in from New York – it’s Sunflower Bean
Slaves
Slaves arrive hoping to pick up the awards for Best Live Band supported by Nikon and Best Video for ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’.
Theo Hutchcraft of Hurts
Theo Hutchcraft looking dapper in some kind of animal print.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa – up for Best British Female and Best New Artist supported by Topman, arrives in Brixton.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Busted
The trio are back – Busted’s here!
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Charli XCX
Charli XCX has her game face on in hopes of winning Best British Female and Best Track supported by Red Stripe for ‘After The Afterparty’.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
M.I.A
Looking cooler than cool and up for Best British Female; it’s M.I.A.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Maya Jama
Presenter Maya Jama is here and ready to party.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Frank Carter
Everyone’s favourite ginger headed punk rock tattooist superstar, Frank Carter, is here!
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Black Honey
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Stevie Scott
Stevie Scott from Machine Heart swings leaves California behind to swing by Brixton.
Bastille
It’s all greens and blacks for VO5 NME Awards 2017 performers Bastille.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Pixie Geldof
Pixie spreads the love in advance of the Bands 4 Refugees performance later.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Louis Theroux and Adam Buxton
Louis Theroux and Adam Buxton, arrive as a slick looking duo. Louis is hoping to pick up the Best Film award for ‘My Scientology Movie’.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Biffy Clyro
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag noms Biffy Clyro are here. Up the Biff!
Credit: Laura Palmer/nme
Laura Jackson
TV presenter and supper club aficionado Laura Jackson is here!
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Circa Waves
Members of the Bands 4 Refugees supergroup Circa Waves are in the house.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Joe Mount
A vision in red, Joe Mount.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Ashley Roberts
What’s up, pussycat? Ashley Roberts is in the building.
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Martin Garrix
EDM superstar Martin Garrix arrives on the red carpet.