The VO5 NME Awards 2017: The red carpet… shot on Nikon

The VO5 NME Awards start with our very own red carpet. See what the artists got up to as they arrived at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 kicks off with the stars arriving on our very own red carpet at the O2 Academy Brixton. The night is set to go off with a bang, with performances from Bastille, Dua Lipa and Outstanding Contribution To Music recipient, Wiley. ‘Go West’ icons the Pet Shop Boys will be picking up the Godlike Genius Award. Couldn’t make it down to Brixton? Watch the whole VO5 NME Awards 2017 show on Facebook Live from 8:20pm GMT. Head over to the NME Facebook page if you fancy watching your favourite artists throw their middle fingers in the air (in good jest).