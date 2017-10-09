Lifehacks is back! Here’s what you need to know about our event for young creatives

Wondering what your next step is? #Lifehacks is here to help you decide.

NME is hosting the return of its #LifeHacks flagship event in London on November 23 – and you’re invited.

Do you remember last year’s #LifeHacks event? Well, it’s back for 2017 and bigger and better than ever. With help from our friends at the University of Salford, we’ve created a year-long programme to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

We’ve reached out to the country’s most inspiring creatives – from musicians to tech bosses and even an emoji designer – to share stories, advice and real-life experience for anyone looking for a first step into the creative industries.

Our #LifeHacks programme includes flagship events, a work experience programme, and a dedicated video series called ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ packed with advice from creative individuals at the top of their game.

The first #LifeHacks flagship event on November 23rd is aimed at 16+ year olds who are planning their next steps in life. The all-day event will include workshops, panels featuring prominent voices and industry experts, a chance to network with the NME team and other creative individuals and a forum for people to learn more about the University of Salford and their exciting range of courses. There will also be free food and drink and an exclusive secret gig. Last year Tinie Tempah took to the #LifeHacks stage.

Tickets for the #LifeHacks flagship event at London’s Metal Works, Islington on November 23 are £10 each.

Book tickets here

As part of #LifeHacks, NME is also compiling a dedicated video series called ’30 Seconds To Greatness’. Watch Matt Bellamy, Clara Amfo, Amy Lamé and many more share their life lessons on the #LifeHacks homepage.