Noel Fielding reveals that he joined ‘Bake Off’ because Serge from Kasabian told him to

Apparently Serge is a big fan of the show...

At a recent Q&A to celebrate the launch of the new Bake Off, Noel Fielding revealed that he was given professional advice from Kasabian’s Serge to take the presenting gig.

It was announced earlier this year that the Mighty Boosh star would be hosting Bake Off alongside Sandi Toksvig and would be broadcasted on Channel 4. TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge with Paul Hollywood, who opted to move from the BBC with the show.

Speaking about how he got involved with the show at the launch event, Fielding said: “One of my friends, Serge from Kasabian, said ‘Oh, you should get on this. It’ll be great’. So I sort of watched it back to back and thought: this is such a nice vibe.”

“When they asked me to do it, I was really staggered.” Fielding continued: “I just thought this is too big an opportunity to give up. I also really wanted to work with Sandi [Toksvig] who was already in”.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Noel Fielding had been banned from wearing black clothing on the new series of Bake Off.

Meanwhile, the host also responded to a backlash from fans after he was quoted as saying that he wouldn’t eat any cakes on the show because “no one likes a tubby gut”. Fielding clarified that “gut” was misquoted from “goth”. The comedian added: “I love cake”.

Meanwhile, Speaking to Radio X, Pizzorno revealed that Fielding wanted to get him involved in Bake Off. “He does,” Pizzorno said. “I wouldn’t rule out, I mean I wouldn’t call myself a celeb but I wouldn’t rule out a appearance on Celeb Bake off – I can make a mean Jaffa Cake for sure.”

Now we understand that this is just Fielding returning the favour to Serge.