Noel Gallagher says he’s not a rock star, but Liam is

Both Gallagher brothers are releasing solo albums this autumn.

Noel Gallagher has admitted that he doesn’t think of himself as a rock star – but says brother Liam is one.

Oasis’s main songwriter celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend and has also revealed that his next solo album will drop in November.

Meanwhile, former band frontman Liam has teased his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, which is due to receive its first radio play tomorrow night.

Asked about the rock star lifestyle, Noel told Radio X: “I live a rock star life… But I’m not sure that I’m a rock star. Liam’s a rock star. Do you know what I mean?”

Speaking in the latest NME, Liam said he’ll stop trolling Noel “over my dead body”.

There has been bad blood between the two siblings for some time, with Liam recently comparing Noel to Hitler and calling him a ‘little toad’. Liam has also said that Noel is the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion from happening.

Speaking elsewhere in his NME interview, Liam said: “I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs.” He also shared his thoughts on son Lennon wearing a Blur t-shirt in a magazine shoot.

After teasing his debut solo track ‘Wall Of Glass‘, Gallagher’s solo album ‘As You Were’ will follow in October. Meanwhile, he kicks off a solo tour in Manchester tonight (May 30) – find out which Oasis tracks he will and won’t be playing.

Check out Liam’s full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands