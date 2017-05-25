Noel Gallagher shares his thoughts on Manchester terror attack

"I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal."

Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the Manchester terror attack, saying: “I don’t know what Ariana Grande is going to do.”

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Having shared a tribute post on Instagram in the wake of the attack, Gallagher has now spoken about it further in an interview.

“Having played that arena and all that and stood in that foyer, and being from Manchester… it dawns on you that it’s aimed at young music fans,” he told Radio X. “I’m saying that there are no words but there are words. But unfortunately, you can’t broadcast the words.”

He continued: “But I suppose Manchester Arena will open again and, yeah, you have to keep going, you know. I mean, I don’t know what Ariana Grande is gonna do. I couldn’t imagine that…”

Asked if he feels for Grande, Gallagher replied: “I don’t know what I would feel or how I would react. I mean, I’m pretty upset about it now, but if it was your fans…”

Gallagher added: “But you know, I had a teenager daughter in Manchester and she may well [could] have been there… But bar a couple of friends of friends who were in hospital and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn’t get involved in it or weren’t caught up in it.”

“But you know, I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”

Ariana Grande’s management confirmed yesterday (May 24) that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.

Several other gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.