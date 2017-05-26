Oasis classic re-enters the charts after crowds sing it at Manchester memorial

'Don't Look Back In Anger' has become an anthem of solidarity after the tragic Manchester attacks.

Following the crowd belting out the Oasis classic during the Manchester attack memorial, Oasis’ hit has re-entered the iTunes charts.

Yesterday (May 25), the people of Manchester gathered in the city centre to observe a minute of silence in honour of Monday night’s terror attack victims.

After the silence was broken, the crowd starting singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in an act of unity and solidarity. Watch the footage recorded by Guardian journalist Josh Halliday of the Manchester crowd below.

Since then, the track has found its way back into the charts holding a position at number 29 (at time of writing) with a trajectory to go higher. The current number one track is Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’, according to Contact Music.

Noel Gallagher responded to the video of the ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ rendition, responding on Twitter: “<3 Mancunians”.

The older Gallagher brother expanded on his thoughts on the terror attack saying that, “Having played that arena and all that and stood in that foyer, and being from Manchester… it dawns on you that it’s aimed at young music fans”.

“But I suppose Manchester Arena will open again and, yeah, you have to keep going, you know. I mean, I don’t know what Ariana Grande is gonna do. I couldn’t imagine that…”

He concluded, “I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”