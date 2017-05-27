Old Vic theatre evacuated with Star Wars’ John Boyega mid-performance due to ‘bomb scare’

Hundreds were evacuated after a "security alert" was called in.

An entire audience in the Old Vic theatre near Waterloo Station has been evacuated following a “bomb scare” that was called in to the theatre staff.

As Evening Standard report, the audience and cast of the theatre as well as people in nearby pubs and restaurants were moved to a safe distance from the theatre.

Pictures have emerged online of people leaving the theatre and a police cordon blocking the surrounding roads.

Star Wars actor John Boyega is currently playing the leading role in the play ‘Woyzeck’ and was mid-way through a performance when the security alert occurred. People have commended the Old Vic staff for their focus and professionalism escorting the audience to a safe distance.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: “Police were called at 14:38pm on Saturday, May 27, to The Cut, Waterloo, to a report of a security alert at a theatre. The theatre took the decision to evacuate the building.”

People were sent to the nearby Imperial Museum gardens to wait while the building was secured. The Standard spoke to a member of the crowd who revealed that the two production managers stopped the play and came onto the stage to inform the crowd of the “bomb scare”.

The threat was found to “not be suspicious” and the theatre evacuated as a precaution. The Old Vic have revealed on Twitter that “following Met Police advice, this evening’s performance will go ahead as planned”.

John Boyega will be appearing in the newest entry to the Star Wars saga on December 15 in ‘The Last Jedi’. Disney CEO Bob Iger has already seen the film and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.