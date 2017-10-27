Olivia Colman ‘cast as Claire Foy’s replacement’ in ‘The Crown’

At your royal service....

Olivia Colman will take over the reigns from Claire Foy for the third and fourth seasons of ‘The Crown’, it has been reported.

The show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy), with the show’s first season airing late last year and documenting the years between her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (Matt Smith) in 1947, to the 1955 dissolution of Princess Margaret’s engagement.

But with seasons three and four set to focus on the Queen at a later stage in her life, the Daily Mail now reports that Olivia Colman will take over from Foy in the lead role.

Colman’s apparent involvement comes as part of the show’s original plan to run over 60 episodes, with new actors being cast every two seasons.

Netflix are yet to comment on the reports, but it comes ahead of the release of season 2 in December, which sees Foy and Smith reprising their roles once more.

The first trailer for Season 2 was released in August, with writer Peter Morgan teasing that Lord Snowdon is set to play a key role in the show’s second chapter.

His relationship to Princess Margaret was complex and controversial, with the Lord hiding an illegitimate child from the Royals for some years. He will be played in the show by Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode.

“Tony is everything the palace isn’t: seductive, dangerous, risque – remarkably modern and progressive,” Morgan previously explained. “He’s a source of great happiness for Margaret, tired of the buttoned-down conservatism of palace life, but he hides dark secrets. He brings a new flavour and rhythm to proceedings