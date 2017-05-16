One Direction fans react angrily after Liam Payne ‘loses his British accent’

Payne is said to be working on music that 'sounds like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake'.

One Direction fans have shared their dismay on Twitter because Liam Payne has apparently “lost his British accent”.

A new interview clip shows Payne speaking with more of an American twang than normal. “PUT LIAM PAYNE UNDER CHAIN AND LOCK IN WOLVERHAMPTON RIGHT BACK WHERE HE CAME FROM UNTIL HE GETS HIS PROPER ACCENT BACK,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote: “liam payne lost his british accent ffs america ruins everything.”

Watch the clip below, followed by a series of reactions from disgruntled fans.

Meanwhile, US rap group Migos have recently confirmed that they have collaborated with Payne.

Following recent reports that he was teaming up with Migos on “Drake-inspired” music, the group’s Quavo has told Tim Westwood: “I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team. Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though.”

Payne, now the only group member not to have released any finished solo material, is thought to be working on his debut solo album.

Previous reports described Payne’s album as “very different” from Harry Styles’ debut album, which dropped last Friday (May 12). A source told The Sun earlier this year: “Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake. It’s definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists. But what’s for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.”

Though Payne has yet to release an official solo single, he did share a snippet of a R&B-flavoured track with his fans last year.

Payne announced in July 2016 that he had signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records. Like fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, he chose not to remain with Simon Cowell’s label Syco for his solo career.

“I’m really happy to have signed to such a prestigious label as Capitol Records UK,” he said in July. “Capitol Records has an amazing history stretching right back before even Frank Sinatra and I’m really looking forward to becoming part of their story.”