Simon Cowell has spoken about the future of One Direction as a group since all five of them are pursuing solo careers.

The music mogul seems confident that the five will eventually tire of the solo star life and get the wheels turning to reform the group. However, Cowell wasn’t certain that they needed five out of five members.

Speaking to The Sun, Simon said: “You know, it’s fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group”

“I always believe that you don’t make rules, you break the rules.” He continued: “So there’s nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album. I made it absolutely clear, obviously, ‘We’re in’.”

But seeing as Zayn was super keen on leaving the group and Harry Styles is now a four-nippled, acting wonder, Cowell claimed that One Direction “could” reform without Styles but “it wouldn’t be the same”.

Meanwhile, Styles is having a blast as a certified actor, he recently revealed that the reason behind ‘Dunkirk’s 12A age rating was because he couldn’t stop swearing on set.

The rest of 1D have having huge success with their solo careers. Liam is breaking America with his solo singles, Zayn is gearing up for album two, Niall is touring the world and Louis is taking down Justin Bieber for cancelling his tour.