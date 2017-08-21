Original ‘Eleanor Rigby’ score expected to sell for 20k

It's never too early to start your Christmas shopping...

The original score for The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ handwritten by producer George Martin is expected to reach £20,000 at auction

The score sheet is also signed by Paul McCartney and includes producer notes that the track should have four violins, two violas and two cellos.

In the strange circumstance, the name Eleanor Rigby was inscribed on a headstone in a Liverpool graveyard where McCartney first met John Lennon.

Deeds for the headstone and a miniature Bible dating back to 1899 will also be sold at the auction.

Paul Fairweather of Omega Auction said that it was an “incredible coincidence” for the sheet music and the headstone containing Rigby’s name to come up for sale at the same time.

Bidders beware, Fairweather also notes that he expects “there to be fierce bidding from across the globe”.

The items will be on sale at the Beatles Memorabilia Auction in Warrington on September 11.

Recently, the audio for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr‘s new collaboration ‘We’re On The Road Again’ was released online.

The pair have reunited on ‘We’re On The Road Again’, which will appear on Starr’s new album, ‘Give More Love’.

Meanwhile, McCartney and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have resolved a dispute over The Beatles‘ rights.

The former Beatles member sued the publishers earlier this year, claiming copyright ownership of multiples of the band’s songs.