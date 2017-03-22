Original Ghostbusters director says more sequels could be made

Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters movie in 1984, has plans for more movies

There might be more Ghostbusters movies in the future, according to hints dropped by the film’s original director Ivan Reitman.

Last year’s all-female reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristin Wiig and Kate McKinnon, and directed by Paul Feig, polarised fans from the start, with some fans taking umbrage on social media to the decision to make the lead characters female.

Actress Leslie Jones, who starred in the film, was driven off Twitter by racist trolls, and the trailer received more ‘dislikes’ on YouTube than ‘likes’ when it was first posted.

It wasn’t a box office hit, either – it took $128m (£102.5m) on a budget of $144m (£115m), and was knocked off the top spot in its first week by The Secret Life Of Pets.

After the release, Rory Bruer, president of Worldwide Distribution at Sony, said “there’s no doubt in my mind [a sequel] will happen” but there has been no further news of a sequel since then.

Now Reitman has waded in, defending the reboot and saying that he is “developing live-action films”.

“We certainly would’ve loved to have a larger hit. But considering the last film was almost 30 years ago, it really did extremely well,” he said in an interview with i09. “I think the film cost too much, frankly, and that’s the real issue. I personally had other points of view in terms of where the film should go and it was kind of a continuous conversation with Paul about that.

“But Paul was the filmmaker on this one and he’s a very talented director. I wanted to give him enough room to do the film he thought it should be. We jumped into an animated film and we are developing live-action films. I want to bring all these stories together as a universe that makes sense within itself.”

An animated series, Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, is planned for 2018.