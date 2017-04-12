Orlando Bloom explains naked paddleboard pictures

The actor caused a stir in August 2016 after pictures of him and ex-partner Katy Perry were splashed across the front pages of newspapers

Orlando Bloom has opened up about the widely-circulated pictures that were taken of him naked on a paddleboard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was pictured with ex-partner Katy Perry on a number of newspaper front pages back in August 2016. Taken by a paparazzi photographer while the pair were on holiday, the images caused quite a stir as Bloom was shown fully naked on the paddleboard – except for a cap and sunglasses.

Speaking to Elle UK about the photographs for the first time, Bloom explained that the images weren’t staged as a publicity stunt.

“It was extremely surprising, I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” Bloom said. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar.

“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free.”

Meanwhile, Bloom is set to reprise his Pirates of the Caribbean character, Will Turner, in the latest installment of the swashbuckling Disney franchise. Watch the actor return as Turner in the latest trailer here.