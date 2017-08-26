Orlando Bloom set to star in and produce new Amazon drama series

It will be his first ever major TV role.

Orlando Bloom is set to star in new Amazon show ‘Carnival Row’, which will be his first major TV role.

The actor will also produce the drama, which centres around a case of unsolved murders, with Bloom playing police inspector Rycroft Philostrate, who has been chosen to investigate the murder of a showgirl on Carnival Row.

The show has been described as a “fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city” where “mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population”.

‘Carnival Row’ is based on screenwriter Travis Beacham’s script for ‘A Killing on Carnival Row’. Beacham is best known for films ‘Pacific Rim’, ‘Clash of the Titans’ and ‘Hieroglyph’.

The show will be directed by ‘Sherlock”s Paul McGuigan.

The show is due to start filming this autumn, schduled for a 2019 release.

Bloom recently reprised his role as Will Turner in ‘Salazar’s Revenge‘, the fifth instalment of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, which hit cinemas in May.

Earlier this year, Bloom spoke out about the “extremely surprising” naked paddleboarding photos which hit the tabloids back in August 2016.

Katy Perry finally broke her silence on the matter in June, when she revealed that Bloom “wanted to show off for the people on the shore”.