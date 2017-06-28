OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest almost made a collaborative album

Too many GOATs to count...

In a new interview with Big Boi on Hot 97 to discuss his newest solo album, the rapper revealed that an OutKast/A Tribe Called Quest album was definitely in the works.

The Dungeon Family and OutKast MC told the radio hosts that the wheels were already turning on the album but the tragic loss of Tribe’s Phife Dawg changed the plans.

Big Boi began: “Q-Tip flew to Atlanta with Ali Shaheed Muhammad, we all met at Dre’s (Andre 3000) house”.

“We got to the point of picking out beats for the album. Then, some kind of way, everybody started doing stuff, and then Phife… you know. It definitely was happening, though”

However, Big Boi did also reveals that there are some tracks the MC recorded with Phife in his recording studio, Stankonia, which may be released at some time in the future.

Listen to the interview below and Big Boi’s comments at the 08:30 mark.

Earlier this year, an university in Savannah, Georgia announced that they would offer a class called ‘OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South’.

The new class is described as an upper-level English course and will focus on how André 3000 and Big Boi’s “ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers.”

Big Boi’s most recent album Boomiverse was released last week.