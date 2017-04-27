Outkast’s André 3000 and Big Boi reunited to hang out with Run the Jewels

Fans quickly called for a collaboration between the two groups

Outkast members André 3000 and Big Boi reunited to hang out with Run the Jewels this week and prompted fans to ask for a collaboration between the two groups.

Killer Mike of Run The Jewels posted the snap on his Instagram of the group posing with André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast, but offered no context for the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on the post asking for a collaboration between the two collosal rap groups.

One fan posted, “Outkast The Jewels. The album!” and another added, “Can we PLEASE just get a single if not a album?”

Ain't Nobody fucking with my clique!!!!!!!! A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

It’s been over ten years since Outkast put out an album and despite reuniting at festivals, they’ve recently denied working on new material together.

Run The Jewels’ latest effort Run The Jewels 3 was released in December and the group will be playing this year’s Glastonbury.

But the two groups do have history together, since Killer Mike made his debut appearance on Outkast’s 2000 track ‘Snappin’ and Trappin’, and later appeared on Grammy winning single ‘The Whole World’ from their 2001 album ‘Big Boi and Dre Present… Outkast’.

He’ll also appear on Big Boi’s upcoming solo album ‘Boomiverse’, on recently released track ‘Kill Jill’.

André 3000’s most recent appearances included an outing on Frank Ocean’s ‘Solo (Reprise)’ and A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘Kids.’

But could this reunion be a sign of an Outkast reprisal, or an exciting super group formation? We can only hope.