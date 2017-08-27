"They’re amazing producers"

Pale Waves have spoken on how The 1975 produced their debut single, before going on to become frequent collaborators with them.

The Manchester band released ‘There’s a Honey’ earlier this year, which came only weeks before they headed out on a US tour with label mates The 1975.

Speaking to NME at Leeds Festival, singer Heather Baron-Gracie described how 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel initially talked to them about providing production duties on their tracks.

“They’re amazing producers so when they got in contact with us and said we’ve heard ‘There’s A Honey’ and ‘Television Romance’, we wanna produce it if you’d let us, we were like ‘Of course! Yeah, go for it’. So we started that, and ever since then like it’s worked really well. We’re just gonna carry on. ‘

She added: “Usually what we do is go into a studio and kind of track pretty much everything and then we past that on to them and then they produce it.

“They’re so busy, so they don’t have loads of time to go into the studio and record with us.”

And while they’ve only released a handful of singles, an album is already on the horizon.

“We’ve seen the [release] date! Jamie [Oborne, Dirty Hit owner] kind of announced it on Twitter the other day. We were like OK, cool!”

The band also described life on the road – with a “surreal” show that saw them supporting The 1975 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in June.

“It was pretty surreal. We were all very, very nervous, pretty much every night but it was fantastic and their fans are just so into anything and ready to hear new music so it was great. Any band would kill for that opportunity”, Heather admitted.