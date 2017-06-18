Assange has called the letter "quite something"

Pamela Anderson has launched a blistering attack on Theresa May, calling her “the worst Prime Minister in living memory” who “doesn’t care about poor people… justice or peace”.

In her open letter entitled “Why My Heart Stands with Julian” and published yesterday (June 17) the 49-year-old made her case for Julian Assange’s freedom, writing “the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage… [Julian] took on the Leviathan and won. That is sexy.”

She ends the letter with a poem for Assange entitled ‘Invictus’, followed by: “I love you”. WikiLeaks founder Assange, who until recently was being investigated by prosecutors in Sweden over allegations of rape, was granted asylum by Ecuador in August 2012 and has since been living in London’s Ecuadorian embassy. Assange has called the letter “quite something”.

The 49-year-old Baywatch actor said Theresa May was responsible for keeping Assange “imprisoned in the embassy for 5 years” and went on to criticise May’s premiership over her handling of the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday last week (June 14).

She said May is “on her last legs. Theresa May of the Pyhrric [sic] victory. Theresa May, who won’t shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire. Who doesn’t care about poor people. Who doesn’t care about justice or peace. Who doesn’t care about Julian. The worst Prime Minister in living memory.”

Anderson called Assange’s situation an “emergency” and called on French President Emmanuel Macron and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for help, adding that Corbyn “could and should be the next Prime Minister.”

She also reached out to both US President Trump and China in the letter, writing: “I will write a love letter to China. I will travel there, and discover China for myself, and represent its strengths to the world.”