Paul Draper of Mansun announces new solo album and tour dates

This is the first full-length from Draper since Mansun's split in 2003.

Following an announcement earlier this year of a solo tour, former Mansun frontman Paul Draper has confirmed that his debut solo album with be released in April.

The ex-singer of the Chester band released two EPs last year titled ‘EP One’ and EP Two’ through Kscope records, the label that the new album ‘Spooky Action’ will also be released through.

Mansun released three albums between 1995 and 2003 with a fourth compiled and released posthumously by Draper. Bar a few appearances and production credits, these EPs and the new album are the first we’ve heard from Draper for a long while.

‘Spooky Action’ has been the product of over a decade of songwriting, recording and thinking from Paul Draper. It will be released on August 11 and will feature Catherine AD of The Anchoress and long time Mansun collaborator PDub.

Paul Draper also released the first single from the album, ‘Don’t Poke The Bear’. Listen to the new track below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Paul Draper announced his first ever solo tour earlier this year. Check out the September dates below.

September, Thu 14 Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

September, Fri 15 Manchester – Gorilla

September, Sat 16 Glasgow – King Tuts

September, Thu 21 London – Scala

September, Fri 22 Bristol – Thekla

September, Sat 23 Birmingham – O2 Institute 2

Draper previously said about the road to the new solo album: “I’d originally planned on recording a solo album called ‘Spooky Action’ after Mansun split but shelved it as I wasn’t in a place personally that I could make music at the time.”

“However, the recording session went so well that we decided to do a second recording session and I loved playing so much with my new band that I’m putting together a whole album of these songs now. We’ve got on a real roll in the studio.”