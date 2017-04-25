Paul McCartney expands his globe-spanning ‘One on One’ tour with more dates

The Beatles legend has a busy September ahead of him.

Paul McCartney has added more dates to his long-running ‘One-on-One’ tour with a handful of new dates.

McCartney’s tour in still ongoing from when it began back in April 2016. With these additional dates, the tour will have totalled 44 dates across five separate legs.

The first leg of McCartney’s epic tour opened in Fresno, California and concluded mid-October in Indio. The newly announced dates will expand upon the already announced dates across North America this July, according to Rolling Stone.

The singer will perform in Newark, New Jersey on September 11. This will be followed by three New York dates across three venues: Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre and Uniondale.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, May 5.

Recently, Harry Styles spoke high words of praise of McCartney in an interview with Nick Grimshaw. Styles recently interviewed Macca on the phone and said of the experience: “It was amazing – his voice sounds like a song.”

Speaking of which, it shouldn’t be too long until we hear new material from McCartney since the singer has now confirmed a new solo album in the works.

The brand new album is currently in the works in collaboration with Greg Kurstin, the producer behind Adele’s ‘Hello’ and countless other records.The ex-Beatles bassist said, “I’m making a new album which is great fun. I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film”.