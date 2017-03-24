Paul McCartney recording new album with Adele producer

McCartney revealed his future plans including a collaboration with producer Greg Kurstin.

Paul McCartney has revealed that he’s currently working on a brand new album with the Greg Kurstin, the producer behind Adele’s ‘Hello’ and countless other records.

Today marks the anniversary of McCartney’s GRAMMY winning 1989 album ‘Flowers In The Dirt’. To commemorate the occasion, Paul spoke to BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt about writing with John Lennon, working with Stevie Wonder and his new, upcoming album.

The ex-Beatles bassist said, “I’m making a new album which is great fun. I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film”.

This new record would be the first solo album since ‘New’ back in 2013.

Referring to Adele producer, Greg Kurstin, Paul said, “he went on to work with Beck and got Best Album of the Year with Beck. Then he went on to work with Adele and has just got Song of the Year, Record of the Year, with Adele, of course and just got Producer of the Year.

“My only worry is, people are going to go, “Oh there’s Paul going with the flavour of the month””.

McCartney didn’t reveal any details of what we can expect from the album or when we can expect it.

Paul recently paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry, tweeting: “Chuck Berry sadly passed away over the weekend. He was one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest poets. He will be missed but remembered by everyone who ever loved rock ‘n’ roll.”