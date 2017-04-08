Watch Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eddie Vedder and Co. were inducted by ex-Late Show host, David Letterman.

Pearl Jam were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame by Late Show host David Lettermen who shared a very touching and dedicated induction speech about the Seattle rockers.

Eddie Vedder and his band formed a good relationship with the talk show host over the band’s career hence why Lettermen stepped in to replace Neil Young after he was initially announced to induct the band.

Letterman cracked jokes about the fact that Pearl Jam invited all five of their drummers to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and addressed the “beady-eyed, bloodthirsty weasels” that work at Ticketmaster – a company Pearl Jam have feuded with in the past, report Rolling Stone.

Watch clips from Pearl Jam’s induction below.

Letterman was particularly admiring of Pearl Jam’s involvement with civil issues. He said, “They’re true living cultural organisms. They would recognise injustice and they would stand up for it. Whether it was human rights or the environment. Whether it was poverty. They didn’t let it wash over them. They would stand up and react.”

Later in the night, Eddie Vedder payed tribute to Michael J. Fox who was watching in the audience saying, “It’s an honour to play for you tonight”.

