Pearl Jam members pay tribute to Chris Cornell

"He handed me a dream in getting to actually play on beautiful songs"

Following the tragic death of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, the music world has been paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary musician. Now Pearl Jam member Mike McCready has shared some earnest words about Cornell.

Cornell passed away on Wednesday evening (May 17). He was found dead in his hotel room shortly after performing with Soundgarden in Detroit. He was 52.

Speaking to Seattle Times, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready paid tribute to the Audioslave singer and his bandmate in Temple of The Dog.

“Chris Cornell painted in song the darkness and beauty of life in Seattle.” McCready began. “Chris means a lot to me today, as he trusted me to play on Temple. He handed me a dream in getting to actually play on beautiful songs. Informed how I would play on Pearl Jam records in the future, I believe”.

“He gave me the break into the music business I’d wanted since I was 11. He was a friend I will miss. I miss you, brother”.

Pearl Jam paid tribute to Cornell posting a photo of the late singer and his dog on their Facebook page.

In the wake of Cornell’s passing, fans of the singer and frontman created a makeshift memorial at Seattle’s Sound Garden – where Cornell’s band derived their name – while the city’s famous Space Needle also went dark in tribute.

After writing a heartfelt tribute to his Audioslave bandmate in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic news, Tom Morello has now posted a poem that he wrote in memory of Cornell.