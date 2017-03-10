People in Leeds and LA have the same music taste, says streaming service

Meanwhile, both Moscow and Glasgow love the Arctic Monkeys.

People in Leeds and Los Angeles have remarkably similar music tastes, according to streaming service Deezer, which has named them musical “twin cities”.

Although there are 5,288 miles between the Yorkshire city and the California conurbation, their inhabitants are sonically connected by their love of The Red Hot Chili Peppers and NME cover stars The Chainsmokers.

In an analysis of the Top Ten streaming charts in 88 major cities around the world, Deezer also discovered several other unexpected musical similarities. Moscow and Glasgow share a mutual appreciation of Sheffield’s finest, The Arctic Monkeys, while Sia is popular in both Helsinki and Ibiza.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s signature hit ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ is a big streaming hit in both Cape Town and Chicago.

Dom Wallace, one of Deezer’s Music Editors, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We assume that because certain cities are known for a particular genre of music, that is what everyone there is listening to, but that’s clearly not the case.”

He added: “It’s been interesting to see some cities really hang onto their heritage by streaming local artists over and above big global artists. These unique music tastes from all over the world each feed into our algorithm feature FLOW, which suggests music for streamers to listen to, based on their personal listening habits and those of likeminded listeners.

“[So] it’s nice to think that streamers in Leeds could be influencing the FLOW of streamers in Los Angeles.”

Story by Tilly Dowman