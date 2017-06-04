Peter Hook praises Ariana Grande and reveals personal connection to Manchester terror attack

"I think that Ariana has handled herself very, very well as a musician"

Peter Hook appeared on the BBC’s ‘One Love’ concert broadcast to speak about the benefit gig, his personal connection to the attack and praise Ariana Grande for her spirit in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The benefit concert is broadcasting live on BBC One and BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester as well as being streamed across social media. Peter Hook appeared before a minute of silence led by Marcus Mumford to speak about his personal connection to attacks.

“My daughter was at the Ariana gig on Monday so of course when we got the phone calls from her we immediately got her out.”, Peter Hook revealed. “She was trampled and ended in hospital on crutches for a while. As a parent you get the home and then she spent the whole night watching the footage but she’s come around now”.

Speaking about the benefit concert the Manchester local and ex-Joy Divison member said: “it’s a wonderful way of showing that we’re working together and beating everything that’s thrown at us”

Hook was particularly complimentary of Ariana Grande saying, “the way that we’ve worked to bring this together has been absolutely fantastic. I think that Ariana has handled herself very, very well as a musician. The last thing you want is for something like that to happen at a concert where you feel ultimately responsible. I think she’s done a fantastic job”.

Grande has returned to Manchester tonight to headline a special benefit gig tomorrow at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The concert will see performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.