Peter Kay announces first live tour in eight years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, with a huge 2018-2019 UK tour – his first in eight years.

The Bolton comedian will be touring from April 2018 to March 2019, with numerous dates in cities up and down the UK. Tickets will be available here from Sunday 19 November at 10am.

Speaking about his return to the stage, Kay writes: “‘I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up. As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can’t wait to get back up on stage”.

Check out Peter Kay's full 2018 and 2019 UK tour dates.

2018

April 21 – Birmingham Genting Arena

April 22 – Birmingham Genting Arena

May 14 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 15 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

June 4 – Manchester Arena

June 5 – Manchester Arena

June 6 – Manchester Arena

June 9 – Manchester Arena

September 13 – London The O2

September 14 – London The O2

September 15 – London The O2

September 20 – London The O2

October 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

October 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

2019

January 13 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 14 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 23 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 1 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 2 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 11 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

February 12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 4 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 5 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 18 – Liverpool Echo Arena

March 19 – Liverpool Echo Arena

Peter Kay’s last tour, in 2010, still holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, with a total 1.2 million people watching Kay perform across the run.