Watch Pharrell’s unimpressed response to embarrassing red carpet slip-up

A red carpet reporter got the name of Pharrell's film wrong and his face said it all.

Pharrell Williams was subjected to an embarrassing flub at last night’s Golden Globe Awards when a red carpet reporter got the name of his film wrong.

Williams was nominated for the Best Original Score prize for his work on the soundtrack to Hidden Figures. However, NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager – daughter of former President George W. Bush – asked him about “Hidden Fences”, an apparent confusion of Hidden Figures and another nominated film with a primarily black cast, Fences.

Watch a clip of Williams’ reaction to the slip-up below.

La La Land swept the board at last night’s Golden Globe Awards with a record seven wins, including acting accolades for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Gosling used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his partner Eva Mendes.

While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech. She also paid tribute to late actress and friend Carrie Fisher.

Hugh Laurie took a sly dig at the President-Elect too as he collected his acting award for BBC One miniseries The Night Manager. Meanwhile, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night.

The Stranger Things kids delivered another memorable moment by rapping and bringing back cult character Barb.